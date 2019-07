BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions Updates On Financial Situation

July 5 (Reuters) - Hiddn Solutions ASA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY AS ANNOUNCED, CO IS INSOLVENT

* THE BOARD CONSIDERS THAT THERE ARE GROUNDS TO CONTINUE A PROCESS, SAFEGUARDING CREDITOR INTERESTS, WHEREBY IT EXPLORES POSSIBILITIES FOR THE COMPANY, WHICH COULD ALSO BE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS

* BOARD IS CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTIES, AND WILL CONSIDER ARRANGEMENTS OR ACTIONS THAT COULD BE OF INTEREST TO THE COMPANY

* UNLESS THE BOARD IS SUCCESSFUL IN THESE EFFORTS, THE BOARD’S OPINION IS THAT THERE IS NO SHAREHOLDER VALUE IN THE COMPANY

* BOARD HAS SET PRELIMINARY DEADLINE SET TO JULY 11, 2019 FOR THIS CONTINUED PROCESS

