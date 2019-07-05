RPT-TABLE-Holdings data for SPDR Gold, iShares Silver not reported

(Repeats to widen distribution) July 5 (Reuters) - Holdings data for both the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, were not reported on the respective websites. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 25,670,616.8 Jul 03 25,670,616.8 Jul 03 -- -- 346,277.6 COMEX Gold Trust 9,496,170.5 Jul 03 9,496,170.5 Jul 03 -- -- 486,629.5 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 -- -- -82,473.5 ZKB Physical Gold 4,743,500.4 Jun 28 4,743,500.4 Jun 28 -- -- 68,330.3 ** Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,567,940.0 Jul 04 1,567,940.0 Jul 03 0.0 0.00% -8,729.0 GAM Physical Gold 1,129,249.0 Jun 27 1,129,249.0 Jun 27 -- -- -181,270.0 *** ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 664,550.0 Jul 03 664,550.0 Jul 03 -- -- 23,236.0 ABSA - NewGold ETF 546,657.8 Jul 03 546,663.8 Jul 02 -6.0 0.00% -76,064.5 Total 52,499,835.8 52,499,841.8 -6.0 0.00% 575,936.4 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 328,492,596.3 Jul 03 328,492,596.3 Jul 03 -- -- 11,258,985.8 ZKB Physical Silver 78,451,239.1 Jun 28 78,451,239.1 Jun 28 -- -- -885,560.2 ETF Securities silver ex-US 58,542,279.0 Jul 01 58,542,279.0 Jul 01 -- -- 3,388,842.2 Sprott Physical Silver 55,815,375.0 Jul 04 55,815,375.0 Jul 03 0.0 0.00% -435,905.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 -- -- -404,292.4 GAM Physical Silver 10,990,990.0 Jun 27 10,990,990.0 Jun 27 -- -- -966,000.0 Total 553,861,085.4 553,861,085.4 0.0 0.00% 11,956,070.4 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,061,331.6 Jul 03 1,061,343.3 Jul 02 -11.7 0.00% 358,173.9 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 712,945.8 Jul 03 712,945.8 Jul 03 -- -- 87,491.4 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 364,491.6 Jul 01 364,491.6 Jul 01 -- -- 78,873.6 ZKB Physical Platinum 303,641.5 Jun 28 303,641.5 Jun 28 -- -- 22,782.0 GAM Physical Platinum 61,925.0 Jun 27 61,925.0 Jun 27 -- -- -4,180.0 Total 2,504,335.5 2,504,347.2 -11.7 0.00% 543,140.9 PALLADIUM Standard Bank AfricaPalladium 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -8,079.6 # ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 136,843.8 Jul 03 136,843.8 Jul 03 -- -- -10,006.3 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 107,693.4 Jul 01 107,693.4 Jul 01 -- -- 7,758.2 ZKB Physical Palladium 90,161.2 Jun 28 90,161.2 Jun 28 -- -- -18,493.1 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF 44,888.0 Jul 03 44,888.5 Jul 02 -0.5 0.00% -40,358.4 **** GAM Physical Palladium 22,673.0 Jun 27 22,673.0 Jun 27 -- -- -40,100.0 Total 544,372.9 544,373.4 -0.5 0.00% -109,279.2 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)