RPT-TABLE-Holdings data for SPDR Gold, iShares Silver not reported

    July 5 (Reuters) - Holdings data for both the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold
Trust, and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,  were not reported on the
respective websites.
Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
    
 
 Name                              New Holdings   Date      Prev Holdings    Prev        Abs Change  % chg  YTD Abs
 GOLD                              (OZ)                     (OZ)                         (OZ)               Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                    25,670,616.8    Jul 03     25,670,616.8      Jul 03  --          --          346,277.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                    9,496,170.5    Jul 03      9,496,170.5      Jul 03  --          --          486,629.5
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)         8,681,151.3    Apr 29      8,681,151.3      Apr 29  --          --          -82,473.5
                                                                                                            
 ZKB Physical Gold                   4,743,500.4    Jun 28      4,743,500.4      Jun 28  --          --           68,330.3
                 **                                                                                         
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust          1,567,940.0    Jul 04      1,567,940.0      Jul 03         0.0  0.00%        -8,729.0
                                                                                                            
 GAM Physical Gold                   1,129,249.0    Jun 27      1,129,249.0      Jun 27  --          --         -181,270.0
                 ***                                                                                        
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold              664,550.0    Jul 03        664,550.0      Jul 03  --          --           23,236.0
                                                                                                            
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                    546,657.8    Jul 03        546,663.8      Jul 02        -6.0  0.00%       -76,064.5
                                                                                                            
 Total                              52,499,835.8               52,499,841.8                    -6.0  0.00%       575,936.4
 SILVER                                                                                                                   
 iShares Silver Trust              328,492,596.3    Jul 03    328,492,596.3      Jul 03  --          --       11,258,985.8
                                                                                                            
 ZKB Physical Silver                78,451,239.1    Jun 28     78,451,239.1      Jun 28  --          --         -885,560.2
                                                                                                            
 ETF Securities silver ex-US        58,542,279.0    Jul 01     58,542,279.0      Jul 01  --          --        3,388,842.2
                                                                                                            
 Sprott Physical Silver             55,815,375.0    Jul 04     55,815,375.0      Jul 03         0.0  0.00%      -435,905.0
                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares        21,568,606.0    Mar 28     21,568,606.0      Mar 28  --          --         -404,292.4
                                                                                                            
 GAM Physical Silver                10,990,990.0    Jun 27     10,990,990.0      Jun 27  --          --         -966,000.0
                                                                                                            
 Total                             553,861,085.4              553,861,085.4                     0.0  0.00%    11,956,070.4
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                 
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                  1,061,331.6    Jul 03      1,061,343.3      Jul 02       -11.7  0.00%       358,173.9
                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares         712,945.8    Jul 03        712,945.8      Jul 03  --          --           87,491.4
                                                                                                            
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US         364,491.6    Jul 01        364,491.6      Jul 01  --          --           78,873.6
                                                                                                            
 ZKB Physical Platinum                 303,641.5    Jun 28        303,641.5      Jun 28  --          --           22,782.0
                                                                                                            
 GAM Physical Platinum                  61,925.0    Jun 27         61,925.0      Jun 27  --          --           -4,180.0
                                                                                                            
 Total                               2,504,335.5                2,504,347.2                   -11.7  0.00%       543,140.9
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                
 Standard Bank AfricaPalladium         142,113.5    Mar 25        142,113.5      Mar 25  --          --           -8,079.6
                  #                                                                                         
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares        136,843.8    Jul 03        136,843.8      Jul 03  --          --          -10,006.3
                                                                                                            
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US        107,693.4    Jul 01        107,693.4      Jul 01  --          --            7,758.2
                                                                                                            
 ZKB Physical Palladium                 90,161.2    Jun 28         90,161.2      Jun 28  --          --          -18,493.1
                                                                                                            
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                44,888.0    Jul 03         44,888.5      Jul 02        -0.5  0.00%       -40,358.4
                 ****                                                                                       
 GAM Physical Palladium                 22,673.0    Jun 27         22,673.0      Jun 27  --          --          -40,100.0
                                                                                                            
 Total                                 544,372.9                  544,373.4                    -0.5  0.00%      -109,279.2
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or
those that are publicly available on their websites.
    
** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are
entitled to physical delivery of them.
    
*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold.
Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.
     
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.
    
**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South
African palladium.
    
# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24,
2014. 
    
  ))
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)
