July 8

* SAID ON FRIDAY PROLONGS CONTRACT OF FOOTBALL PLAYER ANTHONY NNADUZOR NWAKAEME TO MAY 31, 2022

* TO PAY EUR 1.5 MILLION FOR EACH SEASON STARTING FROM 2019/20

* INCREASES BUYOUT CLAUSE OF FOOTBALL PLAYER ANTHONY NNADUZOR NWAKAEME TO EUR 6 MILLION FROM EUR 4 MILLION

