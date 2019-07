BRIEF-Energica Stops Talks With Disruption Investment Platform

July 8 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* SAID IT HAD STOPPED TALKS WITH STRATEGIC FUND DISRUPTION INVESTMENT PLATFORM (DIP)

* ENERGICA CEO LIVIA CEVOLINI SAYS COMPANY SUSPENDED AGREEMENT WITH DIP WITH GOAL OF MAINTAINING ITS INDEPENDENCE

* DIP FOUNDING AND MANAGING PARTNER RICCARDO CIRILLO SAYS FUND COULD NOT SUPPORT COMPANY ADEQUATELY

* CIRILLO ADDS THAT INVESTMENT POLICY AT FUND REQUIRED GOVERNANCE AT ENERGICA WHICH WAS HARDLY COMPATIBLE WITH BEING LISTED COMPANY

