BRIEF-Edisun Power Acquires 23 Mw Photovoltaic Project In Portugal

July 8 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THEY AQUIRED 23 MW PHOTOVOLTAIC CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

* THE PROJECT ALREADY IN POSSESSION OF PRODUCTION LICENSE, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* THE PLANT EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN COURSE OF 2020

* PLANT TO BE BUILT ON AN AREA OF 54 HECTARES BY MEANS OF UNIAXIAL OF TRACKING MODULES, AROUND 46 MILLION KWH HOURS OF ELECTRICITY ARE GENERATED ANNUALLY

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE A NET RESULT OF AROUND CHF 0.6 MLN ANNUALY

* INVESTMENT TO BE FINANCED FROM EXISTING FUNDS, WITH A PROJECT FINANCING OF CHF 1.2 MILLION AS WELL AS A CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF A CONTRIBUTION IN KIND

