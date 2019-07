July 9 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* SAID ON MONDAY AGREES TO TRANSFER DONISI AVDIJAJ FOR 2019/20 SEASON WITH OPTION OF ADDING ANOTHER THREE YEARS

* TO PAY EUR 274,000 TO FOOTBALL PLAYER FOR 2019/20 SEASON

