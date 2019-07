July 10 (Reuters) - AB-Biotics SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, KANEKA EUROPE HOLDING COMPANY HAS MADE A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC OFFER OF ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES OF AB-BIOTICS IT DOES NOT OWN

* OFFER IS DIRECTED TO 7.6 MILLION SHARES WHICH REPRESENT 60.24% SHARE CAPITAL OF AB-BIOTICS

* PRICE IS 5 EUROS PER SHARE AND ACCEPTANCE PERIOD STARTS IN JULY 10, 2019 AND ENDS ON AUGUST 16, 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2NTzCdA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)