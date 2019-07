July 10 (Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY INVESTED EUR 750,000 IN THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF IGEA BANCA ENGAGED IN ACQUISITION OF BANCA DEL FUCINO

* UNDER AGREEMENT SIGNED IN JUNE 2019 IGEA-FUCINO GROUP WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR 2019-2024 PERIOD FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OF HEALTH ITALIA SPA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)