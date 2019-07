July 10 (Reuters) - VINCENZO ZUCCHI SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT PLANS TO LAUNCH OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING SAVING SHARES AT EUR 0.27 PER SHARE

* THE OFFER CONCERNS 3,427,403 SAVING SHARES REPRESENTING 0.14% OF COMPANY CAPITAL

* THE OFFER IS PART OF THE COMPANY’S SAVINGS SHARES CONVERSION PROJECT

