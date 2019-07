BRIEF-Bossard Holding Says H1 Net Income Down At CHF 41.6 Mln

July 11 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* POSTS 3.2% DROP IN SALES TO CHF 218.7 MILLION (-1.6 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY) IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* BASED ON THE CURRENT RESULTS, THE EBIT MARGIN FOR 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT THE LOWER END OF THE 10 PERCENT TO 13%TARGET RANGE

* SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND FOR BOSSARD’S SMART FACTORY LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS AND OUR ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTINUES TO BE VERY POSITIVE

* FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, BOSSARD GROUP REPORTS A NET INCOME OF CHF 41.6 MILLION (PY: CHF 49.0 MILLION)

