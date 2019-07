July 11 (Reuters) - Kri Kri Milk Industry SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE DISTRIBUTION OF GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE FOR FY 2018

* PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND WILL BEGIN ON AUG. 28, 2019

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2SemZbu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)