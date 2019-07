BRIEF-Tasty Says Price Of Sustained Purchase Order For Telepizza Set At 4.7 Euros/Shr

July 11 (Reuters) - Tasty Bidco SLU:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE PRICE OF THE SUSTAINED ORDER FOR TELEPIZZA WAS ADJUSTED DOWNWARDS BY AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE AND SET AT 4.7 EUROS PER SHARE

* THE SUSTAINED PURCHASE ORDER ISSUED BY TASTY ON MAY 17 WAS ADDRESSED TO ALL THE SHARES OF TELEPIZZA NOT HELD BY THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 43.71% STAKE, AT A PRICE OF 6 EUROS PER SHARE

* IN THE CONTEXT OF THE SUSTAINED PURCHASE ORDER, TASTY PURCHASED 27.67% STAKE IN TELEPIZZA

* TASTY WILL HOLD 83.96% STAKE IN TELEPIZZA, ONCE ALL THE PURCHASE ORDERS HAVE BEEN SETTLED

