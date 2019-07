July 11 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG:

* SAYS VP BANK AND HYWIN WEALTH SIGN MEMORANDUM TO ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

* VP BANK LTD (LIECHTENSTEIN) AND HYWIN WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO. (CHINA), SAY INTEND TO JOINTLY ESTABLISH HONG KONG BASED COLLABORATION PLATFORM TO MEET DEMAND OF WEALTHY CHINESE FOR SOPHISTICATED WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES ON- AND OFFSHORE

Source text - bit.ly/2LM4YQt

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)