July 12 (Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* NET SALES AMOUNTING TO CHF 1,157 MLN VS CHF MLN 1,199 YR

* AND A NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) OF CHF 316 MILLION VS CHF 312 MLN YR

* THE EBIT MARGIN INCREASED TO 27.3% VS 26.1% YR, THE EBITDA MARGIN TO 29.9% VS 28.3% YR

* OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW (EBITDA) ROSE IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR BY 1.9% TO REACH CHF 346 MLN VS CHF 339 MLN

* FOR 2019 EMS CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) AT LEAST ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL.

Source text: bit.ly/2LOgOth

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)