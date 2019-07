July 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* COMPLETED ON THURSDAY A €12 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE ENTIRELY SUBSCRIBED BY SOFINNOVA PARTNERS AT MARKET PRICE

* ABIVAX CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED TO END OF Q2, 2020

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR FUNDING ADVANCED STAGE CLINICAL TRIALS IN INFLAMMATION AND ONCOLOGY

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF 1,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF €0.01 PER SHARE, ENTIRELY SUBSCRIBED BY SOFINNOVA CROSSOVER

