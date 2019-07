July 12 (Reuters) - Urbar Ingenieros SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD APPROVES TO REQUEST DECLARATION OF INSOLVENCY OF URBAR AND ITS UNITS METROCOMPOST, URBAR SOLUCIONES DE INGENIERIA AND VIRLAB

* IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO REACH A REFINANCING AGREEMENT WITH MAIN FINANCIAL ENTITIES OF COMPANY

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT FORMAL REQUEST FOR DECLARATION OF INSOLVENCY WILL BE MADE ON JULY 12

