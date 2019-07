July 12 (Reuters) - Neuca SA

* SAYS IT LAUNCHES OFFER TO BUY BACK UP TO 150,000 SHARES EQUAL TO 3.3% STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL AT 302 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* THE OFFER RUNS UNTIL JULY 19

