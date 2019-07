July 15(Reuters) - COVIVIO HOTELS:

* PUBLISHED ON FRIDAY H1 HOTEL LEASE PROPERTIES EUR 118 MLN VS EUR 95 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 HOTEL EBITDA EUR 31 MLN VS EUR 34 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL HOTEL REVENUES EUR 149 MLN VS EUR 128 MLN YEAR AGO

* END-H1 NET DEBT EUR 2,180 MLN (GROUP SHARE) VS EUR 2,208 MLN AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* END-H1 EPRA EARNINGS OF EUR 101.2 MLN VS EUR 94.0 MLN AT 30 JUNE 2018

