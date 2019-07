July 15 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* SAID ON FRYDAY IT HAD SIGNED CRISTIAN ROMERO FROM GENOA IN PERMANENT MOVE FOR EUR 26 MLN

* ROMERO HAS ALSO BEEN SIGNED ON FREE LOAN UNTIL JUNE 2020

* FREE LOAN OF ROMERO INCLUDES EARNOUT OF UP TO EUR 5.3 MLN

