July 15 (Reuters) - AdderaCare AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS DECIDED TO CARRY OUT DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE TO INWESTLING AB OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 3.9 MLN

* ISSUE CARRIED OUT WITH AIM OF ENABLING SHARE OWNERSHIP FOR NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR WITH SPECIAL INTEREST IN CO

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 5.55/SHR

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)