July 16 (Reuters) - INKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT INSTITUT UNIV. DE CIENCIA TECNOLOGIA SA (IUCT) HAD FILED FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS SINCE IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS WITHIN TIME LIMITS OF PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEDURE

Source text: bit.ly/2XFJ2h0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)