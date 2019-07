BRIEF-Infoscan Signs Letter Of Intent With Iran-Based Kaladaran

July 17 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH IRAN-BASED KALADARAN

* UNDER LOI KALADARAN EXPRESSES ITS WILL TO COLLABORATE ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY’S TECHNOLOGY OF SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSTICS WITH MED RECORDER DEVICE AND UNDERTAKE ACTIONS AIMING AT SELLING THE DEVICE IN IRAN

* UNDER COLLABORATION IT IS ASSUMED THE COMPANY WILL DELIVER THE DEVICES AND SOFTWARE LICENCES WHILE KALADARAN WILL PROMOTE THE SOLUTION, CONCLUDE DEALS WITH CLIENTS AND CONDUCT APPROPRIATE TRAINING

