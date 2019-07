July 17 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT PROCESSED 0.9 MLN TONS OF SUNFLOWER SEEDS IN Q4 (APR-JUN), UP 7% YEAR ON YEAR

* SUNFLOWER OIL SALES VOLUMES IN Q4 INCREASED 7% YEAR ON YEAR, TO 0.4 MLN TONS

* EXPORTED A 1.3 MLN TONS OF GRAIN FROM UKRAINE IN Q4, UP 39% YEAR ON YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)