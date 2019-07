BRIEF-Infoscan's Shareholders To Vote On Capital Increase

July 17 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING WILL VOTE ON AUGUST 13 ON CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT FOR THE ISSUE OF SERIES C1 - C39 BONDS CONVERTIBLE TO H SERIES SHARES AT 50,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO VOTE ON THE ISSUE OF SERIES B1 AND B2 SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO VOTE ON THE CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF SERIES I, J AND H SERIES SHARES

* ALL ISSUES TO BE OFFERED UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH NO PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS TO EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND

