July 17 (Reuters) - Olam International Limited:

* INCREASES ITS STAKE IN RUSSIA’S RUSMOLCO TO 100% FROM 75%

* STAKE IS ACQUIRED FROM RUSMOLCO’S PARTNER-SHAREHOLDER NAUM BABAEV

* JOINT EFFORTS OF RUSMOLCO AND OLAM INTERNATIONAL ARE AIMED AT DEVELOPMENT OF DAIRY AND AGRI BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)