BRIEF-Bobst Group Sees H1 EBIT Down At Around CHF 15 Mln

July 18 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SALES OF CHF 737 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2019 COMPARED TO CHF 763 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* GROUP EXPECTS TO REACH AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF AROUND CHF 15 MILLION (CHF 35 MILLION IN 2018) AND A NET RESULT OF AROUND CHF 7 MILLION (CHF 25 MILLION IN 2018) FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR 2019

* GROUP EXPECTS 2019 FULL YEAR SALES ON A SIMILAR LEVEL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2018 CHF 1 635 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE FOR THE 2019 FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MARGIN, WHICH WAS IN THE RANGE OF 6% TO 7%, IS LOWERED TO LESS THAN 5%

Source text - bit.ly/2LZwJ88

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)