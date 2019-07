BRIEF-Rieter Holding Posts H1 EBIT Loss Of CHF 1.2 Mln

July 18 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG:

* ORDER INTAKE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 378.3 MILLION, 26% BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR PERIOD

* AT CHF 416.1 MILLION, H1 SALES WERE 19% DOWN ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR PERIOD

* H1 OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) OF CHF -1.2 MILLION (FIRST HALF YEAR 2018: CHF +14.1 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT WAS CHF -3.8 MILLION (FIRST HALF YEAR 2018: CHF +10.9 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK UNCHANGED COMPARED TO SPRING 2019

* FOR 2019, EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES, EBIT AND NET PROFIT (BEFORE EXTRAORDINARY INCOME FROM THE SALE OF THE REAL ESTATE IN INGOLSTADT)

Source text - bit.ly/2JMXQAL

