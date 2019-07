July 19(Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG :

* H1 NET RESULT AT CHF 27.2 MILLION, UP 20.1% VS YEAR AGO

* SEES SUBSTANTIAL SLOWDOWN IN ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE

* CONFIRMS FORECASTS OF FY NET SALES, EBIT MARGIN AND NET PROFIT RESULTS AROUND PRIOR-YEAR LEVELS

Source text - bit.ly/2LXstGp

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)