July 19(Reuters) - SFS GROUP AG:

* H1 REPORTED EBIT AT CHF 105.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS GROSS SALES INCLUDING ACQUISITION EFFECTS TO GROW BY 3–6% IN 2019

* SEES FY EBIT MARGIN TO STAND AT APPROXIMATELY 13%

* SEES ONE-TIME EFFECTS THAT BURDENED EBIT IN H1 TO CAUSE A FURTHER NEGATIVE EFFECT OF UPPER SINGLE DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN H2

