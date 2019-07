July 19 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY HAS AGREED WITH FULHAM FOOTBALL CLUB TO LOAN JEAN MICHAEL SERI FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

* TO PAY NET 1.5 MILLION EUROS TO FULHAM FOOTBALL CLUB

* HOLD OPTION TO BUY JEAN MICHAEL SERI AT 18.0 MILLION EUROS UNTIL JUNE 2020

