July 19 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY AGREES TO SIGN FOOTBALL PLAYER OKAN KOCUK FOR FOUR FOOTBALL SEASONS

* TO PAY OKAN KOCUK 2.5 MILLION LIRA FOR 2019-20, 2.8 MILLION LIRA FOR 2020-21, 3.3 MILLION LIRA FOR 2021-22, 3.8 MILLION LIRA FOR 2022-21 SEASONS

* TO PAY SIGNING-ON FEE TO OKAN KOCUK AT NET 3.0 MILLION LIRA

