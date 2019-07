July 22 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT SIGNED PLAYER CARLOS VINICIUS ALVES MORAIS FROM SSC NAPOLI FOR 17 MILLION EUROS

* SIGNED SPORTS CONTRACT WITH CARLOS VINICIUS FOR FIVE SPORTING SEASONS UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024

* CONTRACT INCLUDES TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 100 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2GplnXs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)