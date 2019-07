July 22 (Reuters) - AS ROMA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAD SIGNED ON ONE YEAR LOAN JORDAN MARCEL GILBERT VERETOUT FROM FIORENTINA FOR EUR 1 MLN

* MUST MAKE MOVE PERMANENT FOR EUR 16 MLN IF CERTAIN SPORTING CONDITIONS ARE MET

* CONTRACT INCLUDES BONUS OF UP TO EUR 2 MLN IF CERTAIN TARGETS ARE MET

