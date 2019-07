BRIEF-NB Aurora: FII And PM&Partners To Sell 100% Stake In La Patria

July 22 (Reuters) - NB Aurora:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FONDO ITALIANO DI INVESTIMENTO (FII) AND PM&PARTNERS HAD SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT TO SELL 100% OF IN LA PATRIA

* LA PATRIA TO BE SOLD TO COMPANY CONTROLLED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY A&M CAPITAL EUROPE LLP

* TO RECEIVE EUR 6.1 MLN FROM FII FOR SALE OF LA PATRIA VS BOOK VALUE OF NB AURORA STAKE OF ABOUT EUR 4.9 MLN

* NB AURORA OWNS 44.55% OF FONDO ITALIANO DI INVESTIMENTO

* FAIR MARKET VALUE AT END-DEC OF REMAINING SEVEN INVESTMENTS IS EQUAL TO EUR 50 MLN

