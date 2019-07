BRIEF-Fenerbahce Says UEFA CFCB-AC Implements New Sanctions

July 22 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE:

* SAID ON SATURDAY UEFA CLUB FINANCIAL CONTROL BODY ADJUDICATORY CHAMBER (CFCB-AC) MADE DECISIONS REGARDING VIOLATION OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* TO CUT EUR 2.0 MILLION FROM POSSIBLE UEFA REVENUES OF FENERBAHCE IN 2020/21 AND 2021/22 SEASONS

* IF DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IS FINISHED UNTIL OCTOBER 15, 2019 AND TFF NEW CLUB LICENSE & FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY INSTRUCTION REQUIREMENTS ARE MET, FINE WILL BE REDUCED TO EUR 1.0 MILLION

* TO HAVE POSITIVE TRANSFER BALANCE IN 2020/21 AND 2021/22 SEASONS IN UEFA COMPETITIONS WITH NEW OFFICIALLY REGISTERED PLAYERS AND SQUAD WILL BE LIMITED TO 23 PLAYERS

* WILL BE SUBJECT TO BREAK-EVEN CONTROL OF IN 2019/20 MONITORING PERIOD IN ACCORDANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF UEFA CL & FFP INSTRUCTION

* TO END EXISTING SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AS NEW SANCTIONS WILL BE APPLIED WITH THIS DECISION

