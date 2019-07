July 22 (Reuters) - RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS (IPO-RAD.MI):

* REQUESTS ADMISSION FOR LISTING OF ITS SHARES ON AIM ITALIA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* REQUESTS TO SET FIRST DAY OF TRADING FOR JULY 26

* CLOSES BOOK WITH RESPONSE FROM AROUND 20 INSTITUTIONAL FOR EUR 6 MLN AND ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 3.1 PER SHARE

* ESTIMATES FREE FLOAT AT OVER 23%

