BRIEF-Stentys To Ask Its Shareholders To Vote On Dissolution Of Company

July 23 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT ITS SEARCH FOR A STRATEGIC PARTNER HAS FAILED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO ASK SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON DISSOLUTION OF CO

* CONSIDERS ASKING COMPETENT COMMERCIAL COURT TO APPOINT AD HOC REPRESENTATIVE TO ASSIST IT IN STEPS TO BE TAKEN AND TO ENSURE THAT INTERESTS OF VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS ARE PRESERVED

* EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING WILL BE CONVENED IN THE COMING WEEKS

* GROUP’S CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30 STOOD AT EUR 8.1 MLN, TO BE USED TO FACE CO’S LIABILITIES

* CO DOES NOT FORESEE ANY LIQUIDATING DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* NET ASSET VALUE OF JUNE 30 TO BE RELEASED BY OCTOBER 31

* CO HAS REQUESTED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS UNTIL OCTOBER 31

