July 23 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT H1 EGG PRODUCTION WAS 782 MILLION EGGS, VERSUS 787 MILLION EGGS YEAR AGO

* H1 VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS SOLD WAS 610 MILLION EGGS, DOWN 10% YOY

* H1 VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS EXPORTED GREW BY 10% TO 335 MILLION EGGS

* H1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF SHELL EGGS FELL BY 8% YOY AND WAS $0.063 PER EGG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)