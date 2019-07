July 23 (Reuters) - Curando Nordic AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED ÅKE KNUTSSON AS NEW CFO FOR CURANDO GROUP FROM JULY 22, 2019

* DURING TRANSITIONAL PERIOD UNTIL 1 SEPTEMBER, KNUTSSON WILL CONTINUE PART-TIME IN SAFETURE AB

