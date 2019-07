July 24 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG:

* H1 SALES UP 12% TO CHF 214 MILLION

* H1 ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 173 MILLION, DOWN 0.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR, DOWN 21% COMPARED TO PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 NET INCOME 3.4 MILLION CHF, DOWN 21%

* “PROGRAMME 2021” FOR A SUSTAINED INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY

* EXPECTS AN ORDER INTAKE FOR 2019 WELL BELOW THE PRIOR YEAR’S LEVEL (IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* EBIT MARGIN AFTER RESTRUCTURING COSTS FOR 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PRIOR YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2Z3DqtH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)