* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 30.2 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 40.1 MILLION)

* H1 NET TRADING INCOME ROSE TO CHF 7.5 MILLION FROM CHF -3.7 MILLION IN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* TOTAL OPERATING INCOME DECLINED BY CHF 11.5 MILLION TO CHF 124.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 COMPARED TO THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

