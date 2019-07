July 26 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS U.S.-BASED UNIT MEDI-LYNX CARDIAC MONITORING (MEDI-LYNX) HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE GROUP, A PRIVATE INSURANCE NETWORK BASED IN THE U.S.

* UNDER THE DEAL MEDI-LYNX WILL BE AN ACCEPTED IN-NETWORK MEDICAL SERVICES PROVIDER IN THE U.S. AS OF AUG. 1

* SAID IT EXPECTS THE DEAL TO INFLUENCE ITS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AS OF Q4 2019

