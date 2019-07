July 26 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* SAYS PERIOD FOR EXERCISE OF THE OPTION RIGHTS UNDER CAPITAL INCREASE WAS CLOSED

* RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 60.3 SHARES, 24.89% OF NEW SHARES ISSUED, FOR TOTAL EUR 361,859

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)