July 26 (Reuters) - AIK Fotboll:

* SAID ON THURSDAY AIK FOTBOLL IS IN AGREEMENT WITH 28-YEAR-OLD NABIL BAHOUI ABOUT CONTRACT

* CONTRACT RUNS UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2022

