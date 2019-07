July 26 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY OBTAINED SUPPORT OF CDTI FOR FUNDING OF RESEARCH PROJECT SURVEPROST IN A CALL FOR INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION PROJECTS UNILATERAL

* BUDGET AMOUNTS TO 508,000 EUROS WITH CDTI PROVIDING LOAN OF 302,000 EUROS AND NON-REIMBURSABLE TRANCHE OF 124,000 EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2YsnZOA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)