July 26 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 19.0 MLN SHARES

* REPORTS 18.1 MLN SHARES SUBSCRIBED, CORRESPONDING TO 94.99% OF RIGHTS ISSUE, FOR EUR 3.3 MLN

