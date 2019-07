July 31 (Reuters) - GAMENET GROUP:

* SAID ON MONDAY UNIT OF TRILANTIC EUROPE TCP LUX HAD SIGNED DEAL TO SELL 28.67% OF GAMENET TO G PARTECIPAZIONI

* G PARTECIPAZIONI WILL BE 50.1% OWNED BY TCP LUX AND 49.9% OWNED BY CHIARVA GROUP

* DEAL TO BE CLOSED AFTER TRANSFER BY TCP LUX TO UNRELATED THIRD PARTIES OF 1.57% STAKE IN GAMENET

