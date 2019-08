August 1 (Reuters) - Photon Energy NV:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY that it HAS SOLD ITS 25% STAKE IN SPV SUNTOP SOLAR FARM TO CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

* SAID SUNTOP SOLAR FARM HOLDS ALL PROJECT RIGHTS AND HAS OBTAINED DEVELOPMENT APPROVAL FOR THE 189 MWP PV POWER PLANT PROJECT IN SUNTOP, AUSTRALIA

* SAID THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED AT THE END OF Q3 2019

