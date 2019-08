Aug 2 (Reuters) - ONICO SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS FILED AN APPLICATION FOR BANKRUPTCY

* SAID DUE TO THE FACT THAT TWO CREDITORS OF THE COMPANY HAVE SUBMITTED APPLICATIONS TO OPEN REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FOR THE COMPANY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD REQUESTED THAT THE RECOGNITION OF THE BANKRUPTCY APPLICATION IS SUSPENDED UNTIL THE FINAL DECISION ON THE POSSIBLE OPENING OF THE REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS IS ANNOUNCED

