BRIEF-Cyxone: Study Confirms Drug Candidate T20K's Safety And Tolerability In Humans

* SAID ON THURSDAY CLINICAL PHASE I TRIAL WITH DRUG CANDIDATE T20K SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED ITS PURPOSE OF CONFIRMING T20K’S SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY IN HUMANS

* THERE WERE NO REPORTS OF SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN THIS INFUSION STUDY

* T20K, WHICH IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT FOR THE TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, WILL AS A NEXT STEP IN THE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM BE PREPARED AS AN ORAL FORMULATION FOLLOWED BY A FURTHER CLINICAL PHASE I STUDY

